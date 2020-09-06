70 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 70 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 920 active cases.

As of last Friday, the health district will no longer be reporting the number of hospitalizations by day and the daily discharged. The health district will only be reporting total hospital bed and ICU bed occupancy in Brazos County, which they say are are monitored by local health officials and are an important indicator of COVID-19 in the community.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 57 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,294 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

91 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 432 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 100 active probable cases and there have been 332 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,271. There have been 50,542 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 66 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 57 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 414

77802: 404

77803: 1,276

77807: 287

77808: 214

77840: 1,419

77845: 1,146

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 101

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 137 440 Brazos 920 5,271 Burleson 36 301 Grimes 63 1,000 Houston 24 341 Lee 17 202 Leon 47 205 Madison 14 696 Milam 23 447 Montgomery 1,294 9,164 Robertson 16 254 San Jacinto 4 205 Trinity 6 182 Walker 1,139 3,816 Waller 224 698 Washington 34 579

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 473 staffed hospital beds with 152 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 63 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 24 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 137 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 440 total cases and 291 recovered cases and six deaths.

Burleson County currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 301 total cases, and 254 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 63 active cases. There have been 1,000 total cases, 904 recoveries and 31 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 341 total cases of COVID-19. There are 24 active cases and 185 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 169 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 202 cases, with 166 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 47 active cases. The county has 205 total cases, with 153 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 14 active cases. The county has a total of 696 cases with 674 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 447 total cases and 424 recovered cases. There are currently seven patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,294 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,164 total cases and 6,257 recovered cases. There are currently 23 people hospitalized, and there have been 123 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 16 active COVID-19 cases, with 254 total cases. Currently, 233 patients have recovered and there has been five reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 205 cases with 193 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 182 total cases with 168 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,816 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,119 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,066 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 224 active cases of COVID-19. There are 698 total cases and 460 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 579 total cases with 497 recoveries and 45 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 67 new self-reported cases on Sept. 3.

Currently, the university has reported 956 positive cases, 11.4 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 5, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 83,625 active cases and 538,282 recoveries. There have been 635,315 total cases reported and 5,183,948 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 13,408 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 109,834 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 5th at 3:40 p.m.

