Aggies will need to create own energy with fewer fans in the stands

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some college football teams are already underway, and it’s apparent this season will look a little different, especially with limited capacity in the stands. The Aggies know they’ll need to adjust to that different atmosphere this year.

On Saturday Texas A&M practiced inside an empty Kyle Field for the first time this fall camp. It was an opportunity to scrimmage with just a few weeks left to prepare for their season. With only 25% capacity at Kyle Field to start the year, the Aggies say they’ll need to bring a little bit more juice without 100,000 fans backing them at home games.

”Along with the effort you have to bring your own energy. We’re going to really have to rely on each other for that. The highly decreased population now, 25%, we’re going to really have to depend on each other as brothers to bring energy and stay hype. Once we make plays, rallying the ball, hype each other up, that’s going to be pivotal,” said Texas A&M Linebacker Anthony Hines III.

A&M starts their season September 26th against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.

