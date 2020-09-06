Advertisement

Anita Hill says she will vote for Joe Biden despite longtime criticism

By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Nearly 30 years after Anita Hill testified before a now-infamous Senate Judiciary hearing led by Joe Biden, she says she wants the Democratic presidential candidate to get elected this November.

Hill testified in 1991 before the Senate Judiciary Committee that then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her. Biden chaired that all-male committee, which questioned her character, and came off to many as not taking Hill seriously.

But between Biden and President Donald Trump, Hill says she picks Biden.

“My commitment is to finding solutions, and I am more than willing to work with him,” said Hill about Biden in an interview with CNN’s Gloria Borger.

Biden also talked to Borger about his role in confirming Thomas to the Supreme Court, despite Hill’s claims of sexual harassment when she worked for him at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Thomas vehemently denied the accusations.

“I have apologized to Anita Hill. I wish I could have done better for her. The truth is I believed her, and I believed he should not be in the court,” Biden said.

Just weeks before Biden launched his campaign for president in early 2019, Hill got an apology phone call from him, which she has called “unsatisfying.”

“He didn’t take responsibility. He didn’t hold himself accountable in any way, except that he was sorry that I felt I wasn’t treated fairly,” Hill said.

But Hill says she’s been watching the 2020 presidential race closely, and Biden seems to be taking more responsibility now. For her, that’s enough.

“This is not just about me. It’s not just about Joe Biden. It’s about millions of people in this country and around the world that we can be a model for, and I would love to be a part of that. If it means voting for Joe Biden, so be it,” Hill said.

Hill and Biden spoke to Borger for a CNN special report called “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey,” which airs Monday on the news network.

