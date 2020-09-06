Advertisement

Check out a new concert series at Century Square that pays tribute to two music legends

The series will run through the end of November.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “The Front Porch Concert Series” is a new concert series at Century Square in College Station that is open to performances from local residents on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The series pays homage to musical greats Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett, who are known for meeting at Texas A&M University as students and playing bluegrass and folk music on an old front porch on Church Street.

Even though the historic porch is now gone, Century Square has created a 10′x15′ porch that is adorned with photos of Lovett and Keen for artists to perform on.

The concerts will occur every Thursday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with an open-mic format and on Fridays and Saturdays with song-swap style performances from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Performances will run through Friday, November 27, and admission to the concert series is free.

According to Century Square, Thursday’s open-mic performances are on a first-come first-serve basis; however, musicians interested in performing on Friday and Saturday will potentially be pre-selected. Artists are encouraged to email Jackie Christman at jackie@revive45music.com for additional details.

