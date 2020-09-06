Advertisement

College Station man arrested for causing a major accident

Stanley Lee Creeks
Stanley Lee Creeks(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stanley Lee Creeks, 58, is in jail after police say he caused a major accident at Finfeather Road and F&B Road in College Station.

Texas A&M University Police responded to a head-on collision at 4:57 p.m. Friday involving a Dodge Ram and a BMW.

The driver of the BMW was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver has since been released, according to authorities.

During the collision, the passenger in the Dodge Ram was ejected from the vehicle and the driver, Stanley Lee Creeks, sustained injuries as well. According to police, the passenger was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional hospital and is in the ICU with non-life-threatening injuries. Creeks was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for treatment and then taken to the Brazos County Jail.

While on the scene, authorities witnessed several open cans of alcoholic beverages that came from the Dodge.

At the hospital, Creeks told police he was the driver of the vehicle, and officers say they could smell alcohol on him.

Creeks also admitted to police he had had both a drink while running errands and a cigarette with the passenger in the car and didn’t know if the cigarette had something in it.

Creeks’ blood results are still pending to determine if there is a charge for DWI.

He has also been charged with Driving While Intoxicated once before in 1989.

Creeks is currently charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering/fabricating with physical evidence.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Health District restructuring includes cutting positions, water testing service

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Five positions are being eliminated.

News

Check out a new concert series at Century Square that pays tribute to two music legends

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The concert series will take place three nights a week till November 27 in Century Square.

Latest News

Local

U.S. Army Veteran first to be laid to rest at new Bryan City Cemetery veteran section

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
The American Legion Honor Guard was in attendance as Ubaldo M. Garcia was laid to rest Saturday afternoon.

News

Checkout new concert series at Century Square that pays tribute to local legends

Updated: 1 hours ago
The concerts will occur every Thursday 8 to 10 p.m. with an open-mic format and on Friday's and Saturday's with song-swap style performances from 7 – 10 p.m.

News

U.S. Army Veteran first to be laid to rest at new Bryan City Cemetery veteran section

Updated: 1 hours ago
The veterans section was approved by the city council in August.

News

National pride flies high at Lake Somerville Trump Boat Parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
More than 300 boats are estimated to have participated.

News

National pride flies high at Lake Somerville Trump Boat Parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 300 boats are estimated to have participated.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.