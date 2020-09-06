College Station man arrested for causing a major accident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stanley Lee Creeks, 58, is in jail after police say he caused a major accident at Finfeather Road and F&B Road in College Station.

Texas A&M University Police responded to a head-on collision at 4:57 p.m. Friday involving a Dodge Ram and a BMW.

The driver of the BMW was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver has since been released, according to authorities.

During the collision, the passenger in the Dodge Ram was ejected from the vehicle and the driver, Stanley Lee Creeks, sustained injuries as well. According to police, the passenger was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional hospital and is in the ICU with non-life-threatening injuries. Creeks was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for treatment and then taken to the Brazos County Jail.

While on the scene, authorities witnessed several open cans of alcoholic beverages that came from the Dodge.

At the hospital, Creeks told police he was the driver of the vehicle, and officers say they could smell alcohol on him.

Creeks also admitted to police he had had both a drink while running errands and a cigarette with the passenger in the car and didn’t know if the cigarette had something in it.

Creeks’ blood results are still pending to determine if there is a charge for DWI.

He has also been charged with Driving While Intoxicated once before in 1989.

Creeks is currently charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering/fabricating with physical evidence.

