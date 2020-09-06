Advertisement

Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday.

It was a stunning end to Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.

Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.

As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.

After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta, and the default was announced.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

