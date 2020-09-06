Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings

The Vikings have building blocks on defense as they move into a new district where they last played in the 2011 season.
(KBTX)
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Vikings have building blocks on defense as they move into a new district where they last played in the 2011 season. Kenny Collins and Du’wayne Paulhill are veterans in the secondary. Paulhill started 10 games at free safety during his sophomore season, but might see more time on offense at running back. LB Jack Blackburn also started every game in 2019. Tanner Allen is back at linebacker. Midway through the year, Me’Kye Kao worked his way into the starting defensive backfield, so Bryan will have secondary experience.

On offense, Nico Bulhoff at quarterback. He completed 64 of 161 passes for 623 yards and 4 TDs. Bulhoff, who say his initial varsity action as a sophomore is also a threat at kicker and punter. His backup quarterback, Camden Gray, has a strong arm, but when he’s not taking snaps, contributes as an H-back.

