National pride flies high at Lake Somerville Trump Boat Parade

More than 300 boats are estimated to have participated.
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - For hundreds of people at lake Somerville, this Labor Day weekend was about more than just a little fun in the sun.

“This is probably one of the most important elections—at least in my 40 years,” said Nathan Wade, who traveled to the event from Burton. “We’re out here supporting America being a free country.”

Roughly 300 boats of all shapes and sizes participated in Saturday’s Trump Boat Parade, proudly waving flags for the president and the United States. While many joined in with their boats on the water, supporters didn’t need a boat to participate.

Wade and his family joined other spectators to enjoy the parade from the shore.

He says he’s proud of the turnout and the support from the community.

“It’s great to see people come together and enjoy each other’s time,” said Wade.

As for the election in November, Wade says his choice is clear, but he encourages everyone to vote.

“This is some tumultuous time,” said Wade. “I just encourage folks to get out and vote. Get out and vote and show up at the polls, and let your voice be heard that way.”

