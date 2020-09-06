Advertisement

NTSB releases preliminary crash report for fatal plane crash in Bryan

The report says the Walker family was lifting off for a sightseeing flight of the area before it crashed.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report that the pilot had purchased the Piper PA-24-250 airplane about a week prior to the crash.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report into last week’s fatal crash of an airplane at Bryan’s Coulter Airfield.

The report doesn’t say why the crash occurred, but it confirms that the plane was purchased a week prior to the incident that claimed the lives of David Walker, 54, and his wife Tamara, 51. Also killed in the crash was their daughter, Victoria, 21. The only survivor was Victoria’s boyfriend, Luke Armstrong.

The report says Walker was taking his family up for a sightseeing flight of the local area around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30.

“According to security video footage at the Coulter Field Airport (CFD), Bryan, Texas, the airplane utilized runway 15 for the takeoff. After takeoff, the airplane descended and impacted terrain. The airplane came to rest on a flat grass field on the departure end of runway 15 on airport property,” according to the report.

Click here to read the full preliminary report.

“The airplane sustained substantial damage during the impact. A Federal Aviation Administration aviation safety inspector and an air safety investigator from Piper Aircraft documented the accident site and the wreckage was recovered to a secure location for a future examination of the airframe and the Lycoming O-540 engine,” according to the report.

The Walkers were laid to rest this weekend near their hometown in the Dallas area. Armstrong remains hospitalized with serious injuries, according to updates provided on Facebook by his parents.

