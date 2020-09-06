Advertisement

Peak of hurricane season is this week; two tropical depressions expected to form

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. Peak of hurricane season is September 10th.
Tropical Weather Outlook | 1pm September 6th
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four days away from the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring multiple, westbound tropical waves. Two of these tropical waves have been given invest numbers, tagged so that computer models can start running for them, and are expected to form into tropical depressions over the next few days.

The leading tropical wave marked as a red X above -- Invest 92L -- is expected to become a tropical wave sometime Sunday night or Monday. Following right behind it, thunderstorms coming off the coast of Africa have started to form a broad area of low pressure as they slide into the far Eastern Atlantic. Another tropical depression is expected to form there early-to-mid week.

At this time, neither of these two potential depressions are an immediate concern for the United States Coast. They will be something to monitor over the coming week. An area of low pressure moving west toward the Carolinas has a low chance for development over the next five days. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible there Tuesday and Wednesday.

Below are the details from the National Hurricane Center’s 1pm Sunday update:

The next storms to be named this season would be Paulette, Rene, Sally, then Teddy.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

