Advertisement

Trying to nail down a cold front this week

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There are basically two ways of looking at the forecast this week: we can either wish-cast fall weather or we can try to find the common trends between continuing highly erratic forecast data. Needless to say, right out of the gate, there is still some work that needs to be done. Let’s start with your Labor Day: morning sunshine, scattered afternoon clouds, an isolated chance for a quick downpour between 3pm and 7pm, and seasonable highs. If you have the day off, enjoy the unofficial end of summer with the family, but be prepared for heat index values close to 100° through the afternoon. Tuesday as the area of low pressure driving this week’s cold front swings down to the foothills of the Rockies, scattered rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon hours.

Then we get to Wednesday: the day that models have been flip-flopping on bringing in a strong-for-September-early-season cold front through Texas. As of Sunday afternoon, the front looks like it may be slowing down. That will split the state between 40s with the potential for overnight snow in the Texas Panhandle and afternoon highs in the 80s with scattered rain throughout the day in the Brazos Valley. For now, the forecast will hold on to the chance for lows in the 60s by Thursday morning, but if current trends hold, overnight lows would more likely fall to the upper 60s / low 70s for the back half of the week. Unseasonably mild 70s and 80s look more reasonable Thursday through the weekend. Still below the average low 90s for this time of the year, but maybe not the pumpkin spice, long sleeve weather many are longing for. The next 24 hours will be critical in the evolution of this forecast as our main weather maker develops over Montana. All hope is not lost...we just may need to curb our expectations a bit...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 73. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: *0. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Drier for the second half of Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Additional showers and storms take us into the holiday weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Kicking off Labor Day Weekend soggy at times

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

A few more rounds of showers and storms possible for the Brazos Valley

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered, selective rain in store again tonight & Thursday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Scattered, selective rain in store again tonight & Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Mixed Bag Wednesday: Scattered storms and a bit cooler weather

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Overnight rain & storms could carry over into Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

September starts with another heat advisory & possible evening rain

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

September starts with another heat advisory & possible evening rain

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.