Advertisement

U.S. Army Veteran first to be laid to rest at new Bryan City Cemetery veteran section

The veterans section was approved by the city council in August.
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new veterans section of the Bryan City Cemetery is now the final resting place for a U.S. Army Veteran.

The American Legion Honor Guard was in attendance as Ubaldo M. Garcia was laid to rest Saturday afternoon. He is the first person to be buried in the veterans section of the cemetery which was approved by the city council last month.

Steve Arment with the Marine Corps League says it was important for there to be a place where veterans could be recognized for their service in their final chapter. “To have a veterans section dedicated to the family members who were veterans is something that many families have a lot to be proud of,” said Arment. “We appreciate the opportunity the city took to recognize those veterans and their families.”

There are around 800 plots available in that veterans section and Arment says he looks forward to that possibly expanding in the future.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Health District restructuring includes cutting positions, water testing service

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Five positions are being eliminated.

Local

College Station man arrested for causing a major accident

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Stanley Lee Creeks is in jail after causing a major accident at Finfeather Road and F&B Road in College Station.

News

Check out a new concert series at Century Square that pays tribute to two music legends

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The concert series will take place three nights a week till November 27 in Century Square.

Latest News

News

Checkout new concert series at Century Square that pays tribute to local legends

Updated: 1 hours ago
The concerts will occur every Thursday 8 to 10 p.m. with an open-mic format and on Friday's and Saturday's with song-swap style performances from 7 – 10 p.m.

News

U.S. Army Veteran first to be laid to rest at new Bryan City Cemetery veteran section

Updated: 1 hours ago
The veterans section was approved by the city council in August.

News

National pride flies high at Lake Somerville Trump Boat Parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
More than 300 boats are estimated to have participated.

News

National pride flies high at Lake Somerville Trump Boat Parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 300 boats are estimated to have participated.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.