U.S. Army Veteran first to be laid to rest at new Bryan City Cemetery veteran section

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new veterans section of the Bryan City Cemetery is now the final resting place for a U.S. Army Veteran.

The American Legion Honor Guard was in attendance as Ubaldo M. Garcia was laid to rest Saturday afternoon. He is the first person to be buried in the veterans section of the cemetery which was approved by the city council last month.

Steve Arment with the Marine Corps League says it was important for there to be a place where veterans could be recognized for their service in their final chapter. “To have a veterans section dedicated to the family members who were veterans is something that many families have a lot to be proud of,” said Arment. “We appreciate the opportunity the city took to recognize those veterans and their families.”

There are around 800 plots available in that veterans section and Arment says he looks forward to that possibly expanding in the future.

