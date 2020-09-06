Advertisement

Yegua’s Throw Down With The Anderson-Shiro Owl’s

By Travis Musgrove
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Yegua’s game last week was canceled due to lightning. This week they even had some rain but that does not stop them. They finally were able to play some football! Tonight they faced the Anderson-Shiro Owl’s. The first half was a constant battle of turnover’s. Owl’s were finally able to get some points on the board right at the end of the first half 7 - 0. Half-time gave the Yegua’s some time to review their strategy and were able to get a touchdown but only after the Owl’s were able to increase there lead. Owl’s won this game 34-7.

Anderson-Shiro will host the Blanco Panthers at 7:30p. Next Friday, September 11th.

Somerville Yegua’s will have an away game in Jewett, TX. facing the Leon Cougars, kick-off is at 7:30p. Next Friday, September 11th.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

BVCHEA falls in 2019 state championship rematch against Victoria Home School

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:34 AM CDT
|
By Tre Jones
The Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators fall in the rematch of last year’s state championship game Friday night 61-34.

Sports

Madisonville falls to Liberty 23-10 in home opener

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:25 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Friday night, Madisonville hosted Liberty in their home opener and fell 23-10.

High School

Cameron falls in non conference home opener against Bellville

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Thorndale holds off Snook 6-0 in a defensive battle

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:19 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Snook’s debut at Bluejay Stadium ended in a 6-0 loss to Thorndale Friday night. The Bulldogs were the 10th ranked team in the state in 2A Division I. This was Snook’s first real home game in program history and the newly built Bluejay Stadium.

Latest News

Sports

Cameron falls in non-conference home opener against Bellville

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT
The Cameron Yoemen fall 54-41 tonight against the Bellville Brahmas in a non-conference home opener. Next week Cameron will travel to Franklin for a 730pm kickoff. The Brahmas will host Stafford next Friday, kickoff is at 730pm.

Sports

Caldwell claims road win over Hempstead

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:16 AM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Ryan Roehling had a pair of touchdown passes including one to De’Autre Burns on the final play of the first half as Caldwell beat Hempstead 30-22 Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.

High School

Milano gets clipped on first home game of the season with loss to Marlin

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Rockdale rocks Taylor in first home game of the season

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By Fallon Appleton
Tigers defeat ducks 55-21 in the home opener.

Sports

Calvert nabs first win of 2020 with authority

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
|
By Alex Bukoski
The Calvert Trojans get their first win of the season in convincing fashion over the Waco Parkview Christian Academy Pacers.

Sports

Buffalo stays perfect in 2020 after win over Westwood

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Buffalo Bison beat Palestine Westwood 29-22 Friday night at Brewer Field. With the win Buffalo improves to 2-0 on the season.