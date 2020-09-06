Yegua’s Throw Down With The Anderson-Shiro Owl’s

The Yegua’s game last week was canceled due to lightning. This week they even had some rain but that does not stop them. They finally were able to play some football! Tonight they faced the Anderson-Shiro Owl’s. The first half was a constant battle of turnover’s. Owl’s were finally able to get some points on the board right at the end of the first half 7 - 0. Half-time gave the Yegua’s some time to review their strategy and were able to get a touchdown but only after the Owl’s were able to increase there lead. Owl’s won this game 34-7.

Anderson-Shiro will host the Blanco Panthers at 7:30p. Next Friday, September 11th.

Somerville Yegua’s will have an away game in Jewett, TX. facing the Leon Cougars, kick-off is at 7:30p. Next Friday, September 11th.

