88 new COVID-19 cases, 969 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 88 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 969 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 57 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,333 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

86 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 433 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 92 active probable cases and there have been 341 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,359. There have been 50,542 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 62 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 50 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 420

77802: 404

77803: 1,282

77807: 289

77808: 214

77840: 1,483

77845: 1,156

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 101

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 143 441 Brazos 969 5,359 Burleson 35 301 Grimes 60 1,000 Houston 25 383 Lee 21 202 Leon 44 205 Madison 15 696 Milam 23 447 Montgomery 1,294 9,164 Robertson 29 270 San Jacinto 4 205 Trinity 4 182 Walker 1,119 3,816 Waller 120 695 Washington 32 579

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 489 staffed hospital beds with 207 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU beds and 65 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 23 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 143 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 441 total cases and 291 recovered cases and six deaths.

Burleson County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 301 total cases, and 260 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 60 active cases. There have been 1,000 total cases, 909 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 383 total cases of COVID-19. There are 25 active cases and 185 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 169 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 21 active cases. The county has a total of 202 cases, with 167 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 44 active cases. The county has 205 total cases, with 156 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 15 active cases. The county has a total of 696 cases with 676 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 447 total cases and 424 recovered cases. There are currently seven patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,294 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,164 total cases and 6,338 recovered cases. There are currently 23 people hospitalized, and there have been 123 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 29 active COVID-19 cases, with 270 total cases. Currently, 238 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 18

77856 - 5

77837 - 5

76629 - 2

San Jacinto County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 205 cases with 193 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 182 total cases with 172 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,816 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,119 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,066 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 120 active cases of COVID-19. There are 695 total cases and 575 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 579 total cases with 502 recoveries and 45 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 37 new cases on Sept. 4.

Currently, the university has reported 956 positive cases, 11.4 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 5, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 81,426 active cases and 543,412 recoveries. There have been 638,310 total cases reported and 5,282,579 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 13,472 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 110,762 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 6 at 4:50 p.m.

