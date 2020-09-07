Advertisement

Aggies preparing for ‘big games’ in 2020

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football has 2 weeks left until Game Week. The Aggies had their first scrimmage over the weekend and are in the thick of fall camp preparing for what could be a brutal 10 game SEC schedule.

The Aggies already know what’s it like to prepare for a difficult schedule after playing 3 different teams last year that were ranked number one at the time. But this year will be different, having 10 conference opponents to face instead of the usual 8. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher says it’s the little things that will help this Aggie team get ready for those big games.

”I think it’s experience, and I think each guy learns to, as I say that the game slows down the world slows down for how you’re thinking and what you’re doing in those in those situations, and I think it just takes experience sometimes. Sometimes you gotta realize you know you want to play a big game you think, well I gotta go do something special. No, most games are won by ordinary things, just doing them better than anybody else. And the big things naturally happen within the framework of the plays and how you do and work every day. And I think that just comes from experience, and time, and confidence in yourself and, you know, just letting it happen,” said Fisher.

A&M Linebacker Buddy Johnson is confident the Aggies will be prepared for the big games this season because it all starts in practice.

”Our practice habits. The way we practice, the way we go out and prepare, you know, just, if we keep, if we continue to build those practice habits, good practice habits. I think it will relate back to the game. I think this team has done a great job of doing that, you know guys have been flying around to the ball and we’re just trying to build consistent, good habits and I think guys have done a great job at it,” said Johnson.

The Aggies have five games on their 2020 schedule against teams ranked in the AP top 25 preseason poll: #3 Alabama, #8 Florida, #25 Tennessee, #6 LSU, and #11 Auburn.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after week two

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Rockdale, Lexington, Franklin, Bremond, and Calvert are all ranked

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Vikings have building blocks on defense as they move into a new district where they last played in the 2011 season.

Sports

Aggies will need to create own energy with fewer fans in the stands

Updated: 20 hours ago
Some college football teams are already underway, and it’s apparent this season will look a little different, especially with limited capacity in the stands.

Sports

Aggies will need to create own energy with fewer fans in the stands

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Some college football teams are already underway, and it’s apparent this season will look a little different, especially with limited capacity in the stands. The Aggies know they’ll need to adjust to that different atmosphere this year.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
The Vikings have building blocks on defense as they move into a new district where they last played in the 2011 season.

High School Football

Yegua’s Throw Down With The Anderson-Shiro Owl’s

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:01 AM CDT
|
By Travis Musgrove
The Yegua’s game last week was canceled due to lightning. This week they even had some rain but that does not stop them.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
Cougars looking for seventh straight playoff appearance

Sports

Aggies three weeks away from season opener

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
The Texas A&M football team was scheduled to open their season today against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field.

Sports

Aggies three weeks away from season opener

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team was scheduled to open their season today against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
Last year the College Station Cougars made their sixth straight playoff appearance.