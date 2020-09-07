CSPD investigating two Pebble Creek home burglaries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local authorities are actively investigating a pair of home burglaries that recently occurred in the Pebble Creek neighborhood.

College Station police said a home on Augusta Circle was broken into Saturday, Aug. 29. The same day, another home was broken into on Whistling Straits Loop. Items were stolen from both homes.

Residents in Pebble Creek tell KBTX the neighborhood is typically a quiet and safe place to live. Jessie Montelongo, who has lived in Pebble Creek for 20 years said this type of activity is pretty usual and hopes authorities can solve these cases quickly.

“Well I think that the times right now with COVID and with a lot of things that are going on with the economy right now, I think it’s bringing out some of this criminal activity and I hope that we would love to see a lot of that come to an end soon,” said Montelongo

According to the College Station Police Department’s online crime map, two additional homes in Pebble Creek have been broken into this year since March.

CSPD is encouraging all residents to lock their doors, gates, and windows; especially if they have plans on leaving the home.

