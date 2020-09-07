Details to work out on impacts from advancing cold front

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a week of wishful thinking that a cold front could push through the Brazos Valley in the upcoming days, latest forecast guidance has not entirely been on our side.

As of Monday afternoon, three out of four forecast models were not as optimistic that a front would make its way down into our neck of the woods. The current overall consensus of the data moves the front into North Texas Thursday morning, then it stalls before it is able to slide into the southeastern portion of the state.

What does this mean for us? We will keep it reasonable for now, with forecast highs in the mid 80s Thursday afternoon with a gradual warm-up back into the 90s by the weekend, with overnight lows sitting in the low-to-mid 70s.

Even though the odds are not completely in our favor, there are still plenty of details to fine-tune as we head into the next 24 hours. One forecast model that typically does well with frontal timings and positions wants to sling the front into the Brazos Valley Thursday. Though it is the outlier in portraying a more positive outcome for the Brazos Valley, given it’s positive track record in the past, we can hold on to a slight glimmer of hope that at least our northwestern counties might be able to tap into a few 60s come Thursday morning.

Regardless on if the Brazos Valley is able to tap into cooler temperatures and an early shot at fall-like weather, the rain and storm chances are a bit more promising heading into the middle of the week.

A seabreeze tries to spark up more widespread coverage of showers and storms on Tuesday. We’ll call it a 50% chance, with the better rain chance (~60%) holding off until Wednesday. While a good portion of the Brazos Valley looks to tap into some rainfall this week, those who can find the activity in their backyard could find up to 0.5″ with some localized totals up to 1″ in the gauge.

There are still a lot of details to hash out over the next 24-48 hours as we watch this front work its way southward. With the upcoming rain and storm chances and holding on to wishful thinking for cooler temperatures, keep your PinPoint Weather App handy for updates on the very latest.

