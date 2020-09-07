Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after week two

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week two. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification that has played so far:

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Argyle (1-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 52-41 2

2 Waco La Vega (2-0) W: Waco Connally, 13-10 1

3 Lampasas (2-0) W: Stephenville, 41-0 3

4 Dumas (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-13 4

5 CC Miller (1-0) Idle 5

6 El Campo (1-0) Idle 6

7 CC Calallen (1-1) W: Jourdanton, 56-35 7

8 Port Lavaca Calhoun (1-1) W: Stafford, 40-14 8

9 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Lindale, 28-21 9

10 Boerne (2-0) W: Splendora, 37-9 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Carthage (1-0) Idle 1

2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Argyle, 52-41 2

3 West Orange-Stark (0-0) Idle 3

4 Wimberley (2-0) W: Cuero, 33-14 4

5 Gilmer (2-0) W: Henderson, 22-20 5

6 Jasper (1-0) W: Silsbee, 20-14 NR

7 Waco Connally (1-1) L: Waco La Vega, 13-10 7

8 Iowa Park (1-0) W: Canadian, 28-21 NR

9 Bellville (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 54-41 NR

10 China Spring (2-0) W: Lorena, 42-13 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Brock (2-0) W: Nevada Community, 67-7 1

2 Grandview (2-0) W: Salado, 21-7 2

3 Pottsboro (2-0) W: Gunter, 34-21 3

4 Wall (2-0) W: Cisco, 35-14 4

5 Malakoff (1-1) W: Van, 43-13 5

6 Rockdale (2-0) W: Taylor, 55-21 6

7 Gladewater (1-1) W: Longview Spring Hill, 66-21 7

8 Hallettsville (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 44-0 10

9 Shallowater (2-0) W: Seminole, 34-14 NR

10 Yoakum (2-0) W: Smithville, 21-7 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Canadian (1-1) L: Iowa Park, 28-21 2

2 Gunter (1-1) L: Pottsboro, 34-21 1

3 Omaha Pewitt (1-0) W: Atlanta, 40-21 4

4 Newton (0-0) Idle 5

5 East Bernard (2-0) W: Hitchcock, 29-12 6

6 Daingerfield (1-1) L: Tatum, 17-8 3

7 Lexington (2-0) W: Thrall, 35-6 8

8 Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 58-0 NR

9 Franklin (0-1) Idle 9

10 Abernathy (1-1) W: Slaton, 21-13 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Shiner (2-0) W: Blanco, 69-20 1

2 Refugio (2-0) W: George West, 41-12 2

3 Post (2-0) W: Forsan, 39-7 3

4 Cisco (1-1) L: Wall, 35-14 4

5 San Augustine (0-0) Idle 5

6 San Saba (2-0) W: Rogers, 24-21 7

7 Groveton (2-0) W: Trinity, 21-20 8

8 Lindsay (2-0) W: Muenster, 34-14 NR

9 Flatonia (2-0) W: Stockdale, 25-6 NR

10 Thorndale (2-0) W: Snook, 6-0 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Mart (2-0) W: McGregor, 43-33 1

2 Hamlin (2-0) W: Hawley, 35-6 2

3 Wellington (1-0) W: New Deal, 22-14 3

4 Windthorst (2-0) W: De Leon, 55-7 4

5 Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 35-19 5

6 Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 64-27 6

7 Stratford (1-1) W: Stinnett West Texas, 38-16 NR

8 Clarendon (2-0) W: Ralls, 18-14 NR

9 Cross Plains (2-0) W: Goldthwaite, 28-14 NR

10 Bremond (1-1) W: Axtell, 58-20 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Rankin (2-0) W: White Deer, 73-34 1

2 Jonesboro (2-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 65-20 2

3 Sterling City (2-0) W: May, 44-40 4

4 Westbrook (2-0) W: Gail Borden County, 44-30 NR

5 Gilmer Union Hill (1-0) Idle 5

6 Gail Borden County (1-1) L: Westbrook, 44-30 3

7 May (1-1) L: Sterling City, 44-40 7

8 White Deer (1-1) L: Rankin, 73-34 6

9 Leakey (2-0) W: Eden, 64-14 8

10 Happy (2-0) W: Nazareth, 58-44 9

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Balmorhea (1-1) W: Fort Davis, 62-14 1

2 Richland Springs (1-0) W: Austin Royals, 55-8 3

3 Calvert (1-1) W: Waco Parkview, 46-0 2

4 Jayton (2-0) W: Aspermont, 54-6 4

5 Strawn (1-1) W: Brookesmith, 64-37 5

6 Matador Motley County (1-1) W: Knox City, 68-67 8

7 Blackwell (1-1) W: Meadow, 62-14 6

8 Klondike (2-0) W: Midland Texas Leadership, 52-0 7

9 Groom (1-1) W: Paducah, 62-16 NR

10 Grandfalls-Royalty (2-0) W: Odessa Permian Basin Athletics CO-OP, 54-6 9

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS - 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle 1

2 Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle 2

3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 40-28 NR

4 FW Nolan (0-0) Idle 3

5 Austin Regents (0-0) Idle 4

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS - 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank

1 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle 1

2 New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle 2

3 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-0) Idle 3

4 Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle 4

5 Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle 5

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.