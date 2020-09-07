Advertisement

Local boutiques say Labor Day sales help during pandemic

Boutique owners encourage people to shop local.
Local boutiques see increase in sales on holiday weekend.
Local boutiques see increase in sales on holiday weekend.(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - During Labor Day weekend, some people take the time to cash in on sales.

According to a study by WalletHub, the average shopper spends $58 over the holiday weekend.

On Monday morning, shoppers were at at local boutiques in College Station.

“It’s a really good weekend for us,” said Emma Bennett the manager of Hemline.

“Labor day has always been a great weekend for us,“ said Meredith McAuliffe, owner of Sabi Boutique.

McAuliffe says weekends and holidays always bring in sales for the store, but says during a pandemic ever day counts.

“There are still challenges. We are still in a challenging time. It was nothing like it was a year ago, but we’re getting creative,” said McAuliffe.

At Hemline, Bennett says she agrees, a holiday weekend is good for business.

“Foot traffic is a lot slower due to COVID, so we rely on events like this one weekend. We usually put on one to two events a month just to get a little bit more foot traffic in the store. I would say a weekend like this is really beneficial to our business,” said Bennett.

They both hope even on days there aren’t major sales people continue to shop local.

“I feel like if the local community rallies together to support small business as a whole w’ere going to come out of this stronger,” said McAuliffe.

