More restaurants coming to B/CS as others work to reopen following shutdown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More bars and restaurants are slowly starting to reopen in Bryan and College Station, many of them doing so with major adjustments.

Yesterday’s Bar and Grill in Bryan just reopened after being closed for more than two months when Governor Greg Abbott ordered all bars to close in June. Instead of Yesterday’s reopening as a bar, it will be following the same guidelines as restaurants.

Like some other bars in town, Yesterday’s obtained a Food and Beverage Certificate from the TABC allowing them to operate as long as 51% of its sales are made up of food and non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, as long as Yesterday’s is serving alcohol, they must also be serving food.

Yesterday’s General Manager James Ryan said the reopening process has been an easy task.

“After being closed for so long there’s a lot of prep work that goes into it, a lot of cleaning and sanitizing and doing something new that you’ve never done before to make sure that you can remain open,” said Ryan.

Ryan said he hopes everyone adapts the new rules at the bar, they’re able to maintain the same atmosphere they had before.

“..and figuring out the same kind of entertainment and place that you used to have, that people like to enjoy coming to, you know, you don’t want to turn someone away because it’s something totally new and different that they’re not used to,” said Ryan.

In College Station, Golden Corral reopened Thursday. Other restaurants in town are also working to reopen, including Grub Burger Bar. They’re set to open their doors on September 28th. The restaurant will be hiring this week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Grub tells KBTX they’re looking forward to serving the community again and excited to reopen this month.

On the other side of University Drive, Five Guys and Snooze remain under construction along with Dunkin’ Donuts with Wellborn Road. It is unclear when these locations will open. Dutch Bros is being built next to Dunkin’ Donuts and is expected to open in either December or January.

The City of College Station has confirmed an Italian restaurant called “1860 Italia” will be coming to South College Station near the Gold’s Gym. They added that Jersey Mikes and Wing Stop will be coming to Jones Crossing and a second I Heart Mac & Cheese will open in Century Square. Chipotle and Starbucks have both submitted plans to the city next to Whataburger on Wellborn. Rush Bowls is also opening a location in College Station and Texas Avenue.

