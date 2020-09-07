Reason to Smile - September 7, 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile is submitted by Stephanie Franco. She sent us this picture of these two kiddos smiling because they’re at a wedding celebrating a marriage.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.