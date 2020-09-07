This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Alyssa Salinas-Agundiz with C.H.I. St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Alyssa Salinas Agundiz, a Nurse Assistant with C.H.I. St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Alyssa is a favorite among her patients and coworkers, and is known for being one of the most caring and kindest people anyone could know, and always going the extra mile for her patients. When not at work she loves crafting and spending time with her family.

We salute this week’s First Responder Alyssa Salinas-Agundiz.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.