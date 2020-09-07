Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Claudia Garcia MCCF scholarship winner

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONROE, Texas (KBTX) -Claudia Vanessa Garcia is a 2020 graduate from Conroe ISD’s Academy of Science and Health Professions.

She’s also the winner of the 2020 Montgomery County Community Foundation Jimmie and Joyce Soupart Scholarship.

The scholarship will support Claudia in her first semester at Texas A&M where she is pursuing a degree in Nutrition.

She was a member of the National Honor Society, the Leo Club, as well as an athletic trainer.

Outside of school, she volunteered at the Montgomery County Library and her local Animal Shelter.

