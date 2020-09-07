Advertisement

Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the Central Atlantic

Expected to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Paulette Monday
Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the central Atlantic
Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the central Atlantic(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - As of Sunday evening, Tropical Depression Seventeen formed in the Central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories and forecasts just ahead of 10 pm Sunday.

  • Location: 1160 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands
  • Maximum Sustained Wind: 35 mph
  • Movement: west at 5mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 1006 mb

Satellite data passing over the healthy-looking tropical system confirmed that this tropical wave, once called Invest 92L, has strengthened into a tropical depression. While it is very slow-moving, further strengthening is anticipated in the next 24 hours to push it to become the next tropical storm of the overly active 2020 season. When it does, it will be the earliest forming 16th named storm on record, replacing Philippe from September 17th, 2005.

Regardless of development, there are no immediate concerns that this tropical system will interact with land. Forecast models turn this potential tropical storm to the north by the upcoming weekend, if it can maintain as atmospheric conditions become less conducive for a tropical system.

Forecast models and the first official forecast from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Depression Seventeen
Forecast models and the first official forecast from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Depression Seventeen(KBTX)

A second tropical depression is expected to form in the next two to five days just east of Tropical Depression Seventeen.

