Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic

TD18 may interact with Paulette late this week
Two tropical systems are being monitored in the eastern Atlantic in Paulette and 18. Neither are threats to the US for at least the next week.
Two tropical systems are being monitored in the eastern Atlantic in Paulette and 18. Neither are threats to the US for at least the next week.(KBTX)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With peak hurricane season underway, the week starts with a new named storm and a depression in tow as they both move westward.

Paulette, named Monday morning, will continue moving westward over open Atlantic waters, where it is expected to maintain strength or even slowly weaken through its forecast period (late this weekend).

TD18 may end up being the stronger storm when all is said and done. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands (far eastern Atlantic, near Africa). 18 is forecast to slowly strengthen, potentially to hurricane status, before the end of the week. If a tropical storm forms, it will be named Rene.

The National Hurricane Center notes that the two storms may “interact” by this weekend, which could alter the trajectory of one storm, while likely weakening the other. For that reason, they have communicated a good degree of uncertainty regarding the long term future of the two storms, but at the moment, neither looks to affect the US, especially over the next week.

