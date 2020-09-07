Trying to nail down a cold front this week

There are basically two ways of looking at the forecast this week: we can either wish-cast fall weather or we can try to find the common trends between continuing highly erratic forecast data. Needless to say, right out of the gate, there is still some work that needs to be done. Let’s start with your Labor Day: morning sunshine, scattered afternoon clouds, an isolated chance for a quick downpour between 3pm and 7pm, and seasonable highs. If you have the day off, enjoy the unofficial end of summer with the family, but be prepared for heat index values close to 100° through the afternoon. Tuesday as the area of low pressure driving this week’s cold front swings down to the foothills of the Rockies, scattered rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon hours.

Then we get to Wednesday: the day that models have been flip-flopping on bringing in a strong-for-September-early-season cold front through Texas. As of Sunday afternoon, the front looks like it may be slowing down. That will split the state between 40s with the potential for overnight snow in the Texas Panhandle and afternoon highs in the 80s with scattered rain throughout the day in the Brazos Valley. For now, the forecast will hold on to the chance for lows in the 60s by Thursday morning, but if current trends hold, overnight lows would more likely fall to the upper 60s / low 70s for the back half of the week. Unseasonably mild 70s and 80s look more reasonable Thursday through the weekend. Still below the average low 90s for this time of the year, but maybe not the pumpkin spice, long sleeve weather many are longing for. The next 24 hours will be critical in the evolution of this forecast as our main weather maker develops over Montana. All hope is not lost...we just may need to curb our expectations a bit...

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 75. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

