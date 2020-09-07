Advertisement

Twin Tropical Storms: Rene forms off the coast of Africa

Latest tropical storm forecast to become a hurricane by Thursday
Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene form on Labor Day
Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene form on Labor Day
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - For the second time Monday, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts and advisories on a new tropical storm. Paulette formed just before 10am Labor Day, with Rene joining near the Cabo Verde Islands by 4pm.

Tropical Storm PauletteTropical Storm Rene
Location1220 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands115 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands
Max Wind Speed40 mph40 mph
Movementnorthwest at 3 mphwest-northwest at 12 mph
Minimum Pressure1005 mb1001 mb

After bringing heavy rain and gusty wind to the islands through Tuesday, Rene is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane sometime Thursday. Both of these tropical systems will remain relatively close to each other on a path to the west and northwest this week. Regardless, these dueling tropical storms are expected to remain out to sea and do not look to impact land beyond midweek. There is no immediate concern for tropical activity along the United States coast.

Paulette became the earliest sixteenth named system on record, replacing Philippe from September 17, 2005. Rene followed suit becoming the earliest seventeenth named system on record, replacing Rita from September 18th, 2005.

The climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is Thursday, September 10th.

