Twin Tropical Storms: Rene forms off the coast of Africa

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - For the second time Monday, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts and advisories on a new tropical storm. Paulette formed just before 10am Labor Day, with Rene joining near the Cabo Verde Islands by 4pm.

Tropical Storm Paulette Tropical Storm Rene Location 1220 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands 115 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands Max Wind Speed 40 mph 40 mph Movement northwest at 3 mph west-northwest at 12 mph Minimum Pressure 1005 mb 1001 mb

After bringing heavy rain and gusty wind to the islands through Tuesday, Rene is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane sometime Thursday. Both of these tropical systems will remain relatively close to each other on a path to the west and northwest this week. Regardless, these dueling tropical storms are expected to remain out to sea and do not look to impact land beyond midweek. There is no immediate concern for tropical activity along the United States coast.

Paulette became the earliest sixteenth named system on record, replacing Philippe from September 17, 2005. Rene followed suit becoming the earliest seventeenth named system on record, replacing Rita from September 18th, 2005.

The climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is Thursday, September 10th.

