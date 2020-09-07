Walk up COVID-19 testing available this week in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available in Hearne this week.

Tuesday Sept. 8- Thursday Sept. 10, testing will be available at Grace United Methodist Church.

The testing will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

You do not have to have symptoms to be tested. A picture ID or Drivers License, with a current address is required.

