Brazos County hits 1,009 active cases as 83 new COVID-19 cases reported

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,009 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 57 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,376 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

82 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 433 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 79 active probable cases and there have been 354 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,442. There have been 51,007 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 66 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 63 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 424

77802: 407

77803: 1,289

77807: 291

77808: 216

77840: 1,531

77845: 1,171

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 103

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 144 442 Brazos 1,009 5,442 Burleson 34 301 Grimes 44 1,000 Houston 25 383 Lee 19 202 Leon 43 205 Madison 16 696 Milam 13 452 Montgomery 1,294 9,164 Robertson 29 270 San Jacinto 4 205 Trinity 4 182 Walker 1,119 3,816 Waller 120 695 Washington 32 579

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 474 staffed hospital beds with 195 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 23 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 144 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 442 total cases and 291 recovered cases and six deaths.

Burleson County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 301 total cases, and 261 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 44 active cases. There have been 1,000 total cases, 925 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 383 total cases of COVID-19. There are 24 active cases and 185 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 169 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 202 cases, with 169 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 43 active cases. The county has 205 total cases, with 157 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 16 active cases. The county has a total of 696 cases with 675 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 452 total cases and 439 recovered cases. There are currently eight patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,294 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,164 total cases and 6,338 recovered cases. There are currently 23 people hospitalized, and there have been 123 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 29 active COVID-19 cases, with 270 total cases. Currently, 238 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 18

77856 - 5

77837 - 5

76629 - 2

San Jacinto County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 205 cases with 193 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 182 total cases with 172 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,816 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,119 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,066 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 120 active cases of COVID-19. There are 695 total cases and 575 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 579 total cases with 502 recoveries and 45 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 14 new cases on Sept. 5.

Currently, the university has reported 956 positive cases, 11.4 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 5, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 81,426 active cases and 543,412 recoveries. There have been 640,370 total cases reported and 5,320,999 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 13,492 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 111,525 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 7 at 3:30 p.m.

