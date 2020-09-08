Advertisement

Brazos County Jail COVID-19 numbers declining

(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sheriff Chris Kirk says COVID-19 cases continue to decline inside the Brazos County Jail.

Tuesday morning, Sheriff Kirk addressed commissioners at their weekly meeting. He says one staff member remains in the hospital being treated for the virus. Additionally, two inmates have tested positive, 62 are under quarantine. Two staff members have recently tested positive and six are in quarantine.

Sheriff Kirk says the numbers are encouraging and they’re hoping they have now turned a corner and will see the numbers continue to go down.

