Brazos County preparing for more mail-in votes for November Election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Election Day is less than two months away and Brazos County Elections officials are seeing more and more voters selecting mail-in ballots this year during the pandemic.

So far the county has had more than 4,000 voters choose that option.

“Historically we’ve planned for about 2,500 to 3,000 ballots by mail but we do, are seeing an uptick in that... You have to qualify. So you have to be over 65, disabled, out of the county or confined to jail," explained Trudy Hancock, Brazos County Elections Administrator.

“Well it’s very helpful for my husband and I because considering I’m 67-years-old and my husband is 65 and both of us are concerned with the COVID this year and my husband has some health problems too; heart attack and, and diabetes so we’re concerned," said Nancy Fuchs. She and her husband John are Brazos County voters. They plan to vote by mail for the first time.

“My goal is to get it filled out and once my ballot comes in my goal is to drop it back here,” Fuchs said.

The Fuchs were headed into the county elections administration building to be prepared for November.

“I’m hoping my vote will count," said John Fuchs.

Inside the elections office, officials are working on preparing those ballots. Hancock said there are logistical concerns with more people voting this way. Ballots can be mailed or brought back to their elections office up to Election Day.

“If we do have a huge influx of people who walk their ballots in, it may cause us a little bit of a delay in the evening but we do expect to have everything counted by the end of the night," said Hancock.

When asked about voter integrity with mail in ballots, Hancock said it’s difficult to prove when fraud occurs, but they do have a process to review each ballot returned to them.

“One of the things that can cause your ballot to not be counted if you vote by mail is if your signatures don’t match and we know that you know anytime you sign your signature it’s not exactly the same,” said Hancock. “But we do get some applications with a printed signature and then when the ballot comes back a cursive signature so I just encourage people to be sure that you sign all documents with their normal signature,” said Hancock.

She also recommended people return mail-in ballots as soon as possible. The deadline for voter registration is Oct. 5. The deadline to request mail-in ballots is Oct. 23.

It’s an option the Fuchs feel is best for them, for now. Normally they’d rather vote in-person.

“With the unusual circumstances this year we’re grateful that we can do it this way by the mail," said Nancy Fuchs.

Brazos County has more than 118,000 registered voters. We have more information on the voting process here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.