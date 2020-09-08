Advertisement

Bryan city council looks to add housing, retail near Travis Bryan Midtown Park

The council will meet Tuesday at City Hall.
Bryan city council looking to expand housing and retail near Midtown Park
Bryan city council looking to expand housing and retail near Midtown Park(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan city council is taking a look at expanding housing and retail in the areas surrounding Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

According to the city’s agenda for the meeting Tuesday, they are looking to rezone the area. This would allow a fast track option for developers to come in and help build up homes and retail.

The area they are looking at is near South College Avenue and Villa Maria Road. The city says it will be an extension of Midtown Park.

Nearby hair salon owner Mary Bishop says she is excited to see the growth in the area.

“I think it’s good for the economy here because I think a lot of places did suffer from COVID-19, and with more people coming into town, that’s more business for everyone,” said Bishop.

As a Bryan native, Bishop says it’s been a blessing to be able to open a salon so close to a growing part of town.

“It’s exciting because I’ve watched this building forever and when we purchased it, we didn’t plan on it being right in the middle of all of that,” said Bishop. “It’s going to be a good opportunity for a lot of businesses around here.”

The owners of the Chicken Oil Company say they are also looking forward to the chance to serve more people in the area.

“In general, it will be a really great opportunity for growth, especially in this part of Bryan,” said Adam Drake, with the Chicken Oil Company.

Council meets Tuesday afternoon. The entire agenda for the meeting can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local teacher gifted shopping spree for Teacher Appreciation Month.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 9/7

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Bryan city council looks to add housing, retail near Travis Bryan Midtown Park

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The council will meet Tuesday at City Hall.

Latest News

News

State crime report shows overall decrease in crimes in BCS

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the 2019 Crime in Texas Report.

News

CSPD investigating two Pebble Creek home burglaries

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three homes in Pebble Creek were broken into during the month of August

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 9/7

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Treat of the Day: Claudia Garcia MCCF scholarship winner

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Ms. Garcia will use the scholarship to pursue a degree in nutrition from Texas A&M.

News

CSPD investigating two Pebble Creek home burglaries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Local authorities are actively investigating a pair of home burglaries that recently occurred in the Pebble Creek neighborhood.

News

Local boutiques say Labor Day sales help during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Boutique owners encourage people to shop local.