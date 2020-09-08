Bryan city council looks to add housing, retail near Travis Bryan Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan city council is taking a look at expanding housing and retail in the areas surrounding Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

According to the city’s agenda for the meeting Tuesday, they are looking to rezone the area. This would allow a fast track option for developers to come in and help build up homes and retail.

The area they are looking at is near South College Avenue and Villa Maria Road. The city says it will be an extension of Midtown Park.

Nearby hair salon owner Mary Bishop says she is excited to see the growth in the area.

“I think it’s good for the economy here because I think a lot of places did suffer from COVID-19, and with more people coming into town, that’s more business for everyone,” said Bishop.

As a Bryan native, Bishop says it’s been a blessing to be able to open a salon so close to a growing part of town.

“It’s exciting because I’ve watched this building forever and when we purchased it, we didn’t plan on it being right in the middle of all of that,” said Bishop. “It’s going to be a good opportunity for a lot of businesses around here.”

The owners of the Chicken Oil Company say they are also looking forward to the chance to serve more people in the area.

“In general, it will be a really great opportunity for growth, especially in this part of Bryan,” said Adam Drake, with the Chicken Oil Company.

Council meets Tuesday afternoon. The entire agenda for the meeting can be found here.

