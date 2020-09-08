Advertisement

Bryan police arrest man with large amount of crack cocaine

Michael Moore, 28
Michael Moore, 28
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they arrested a suspected drug dealer after pulling him over for a traffic stop.

According to authorities, Michael Moore, 28, was driving on West 16th Street and didn’t use his turn signal around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officers pulled him over and smelled marijuana in the car.

After a search, officers say they found several large rocks of crack cocaine weighing about 6 grams, along with a razor blade covered in cocaine residue.

Moore was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.

