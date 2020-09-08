College Station police looking for missing person
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department are looking for a missing disabled person, according to a tweet from their account.
Terrifically Feast, 24, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. She was in the 800 block of Churchill Street off Lincoln Avenue.
If you have information on Feast is or know her location, CSPD is asking you to call 979-764-3600
