Advertisement

College Station police looking for missing person

Terrifically Feast, 24, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. She was in the 800 block of Churchill Street off Lincoln Avenue.
Terrifically Feast, 24, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. She was in the 800 block of Churchill Street off Lincoln Avenue.(College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department are looking for a missing disabled person, according to a tweet from their account.

Terrifically Feast, 24, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. She was in the 800 block of Churchill Street off Lincoln Avenue.

If you have information on Feast is or know her location, CSPD is asking you to call 979-764-3600

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan police arrest man with large amount of crack cocaine

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Bryan police say they arrested a drug dealer after pulling him over for a traffic stop.

Latest News

News

Suspected meth dealer arrested again in Bryan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Bryan man was arrested for the second time this year accused of selling meth.

News

Suspected propane explosion levels house, severely injures two

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Early Tuesday morning around 6:41 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a house explosion on Grover Street in Ellinger.

Coronavirus

Brazos County hits 1,009 active cases as 83 new COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local teacher gifted shopping spree for Teacher Appreciation Month.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 9/7

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Bryan city council looks to add housing, retail near Travis Bryan Midtown Park

Updated: 14 hours ago
The council will meet Tuesday at City Hall.