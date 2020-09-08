Advertisement

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Nicole Ponzio is a P.E. teacher at Johnson Elementary
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 7, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD elementary teacher was gifted a $1,000 spending spree at Academy in College Station as a part of the business’s Teacher Appreciation Month.

Nicole Ponzio is a P.E. teacher at Johnson Elementary. She says this was an exciting moment to have such a special gift given to her. Ponzio says she decided to use some of the money to buy her dog some toys, buy Christmas gifts, and get herself a bike.

“This is just humbling, and it makes you want to go do things for others as well and just do things for your community. I am just so blessed and so thankful,” said Ponzio.

Academy says they plan to continue offering a 10% discount to all teachers through the month of September.

