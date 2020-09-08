Make the rain gear part of your wardrobe this week!

Summer is unofficially over now that we are on the other side of Labor Day. A strong cold front is still expected to reach Texas Tuesday -- and the question still remains how far south it may seep before putting the brakes on. Before we get to that though, time to keep the umbrella & KBTX PinPoint Weather App close once again. In a similar fashion to how we ended last week, scattered rain and a few noisy storms are possible again Tuesday. A few showers may drift through as early as mid-morning, but more likely looking at a window between midday and sunset. Under the strongest storms, lightning, gusty wind, and very heavy rain will be possible. Forecast highs are aimed for the upper 80s to about 90° Tuesday afternoon, but let the rain form and many have the opportunity to end the day in the rain-cooled 70s & 80s.

Wednesday is a very warm / seasonably hot one for the Brazos Valley as that cold front slowly attempts to reach and get past the I-35 corridor by suppertime. Most of the day is expected to be dry, but a rain chance will have the opportunity to sweep in from the west by early evening. This is where the forecast dangles a bit -- many data sets keep the front just outside of the Brazos Valley, but there are a few high resolution forecasts that attempt to bring the front into at least part of the Brazos Valley. That means, the potential is not ruled out that a 20° spread of temperatures could exist across the area Thursday afternoon -- putting some near 70s while others are sweating near 90°. For now, the forecast will show a small “cool” down with added cloud cover and a scattered chance for rain. The odds are pessimistic currently, but keep an eye on any changes that may try to sweep in Thursday...

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 75. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms late. High: 92. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 69. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

