NFL test results: only one new confirmed positive test for COVID-19 among players

(AP) - The National Football League and NFL Players Association say there’s been just one new confirmed positive test for COVID-19 among players and seven new confirmed positives among other personnel in the latest round of testing. The period covered Aug. 30 through Labor Day and included 44,510 tests. Those who test positive are immediately isolated, not permitted access to club facilities, and have no direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

