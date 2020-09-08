Passing rain expected again Wednesday...

A strong cold front reached Texas Tuesday, slowly seeping south through the Panhandle. A 50° temperature spread existed across the state by the afternoon hours. That front continues to slowly sag into West Texas tonight before drifting closer to I-35 by end of business Wednesday. The Brazos Valley remains on the warm and humid side, meaning another day of passing rain and thunderstorms is expected. Currently, looks like the most likely window for rain comes between midday and mid-afternoon. Temperatures will likely be stunted to the 80s under cloudier skies and with the passing wet weather. A big enough downpour or long enough rain will cool some to the 70s for yet another afternoon.

This front is still very tricky -- with our best forecast data sloshing it somewhere in the Brazos Valley by Thursday morning. Still, something to be watched, but current thinking is this front could bisect the area by Thursday afternoon. That would have thermometers in the 70s across the west and northwest while those east of the Navasota River are sweating to the low 90s. A 20° temperature spread could span our ~130-mile area. Minimal impacts (if any) expected locally as we miss out on this shot of early fall air, but we will be monitoring the progress closely over the next 24 hours to see if that front may try to dip a touch further south and east than anticipated.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. Low: 71. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

