Power restored for BTU customers experiencing outages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 1,500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers have been experiencing power outages Tuesday afternoon.

Areas in Downtown Bryan were highlighted are the BTU power outages map. At this time, there are still a few customers on the outage map affected by this outage, but power should be restored soon.

According to a tweet from BTU, there was a problem with the transformer in the Rogers substation.

Power has been restored. There was a problem with the transformer in the Rogers substation. We appreciate everyone’s patience as our crews worked safely and quickly to restore power. #btualerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) September 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.