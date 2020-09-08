Power restored for BTU customers experiencing outages
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 1,500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers have been experiencing power outages Tuesday afternoon.
Areas in Downtown Bryan were highlighted are the BTU power outages map. At this time, there are still a few customers on the outage map affected by this outage, but power should be restored soon.
According to a tweet from BTU, there was a problem with the transformer in the Rogers substation.
