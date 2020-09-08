Advertisement

Seat selection starts for season ticket holders at Kyle Field

The selection process goes in priority order.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The thought of football in Aggieland is becoming more real. On Tuesday, season ticket holders began the process of picking their seats for the 2020 season.

The selection process goes by priority and will continue throughout the week. Judy Graves has been a season ticket holder since 1991 and will pick her tickets on Tuesday.

“We’re just really excited that we’re actually getting to pick tickets,” said Graves.

About three weeks ago, the 12th Man Foundation sent out a survey to season ticket holders asking them if they were opting in or out for the season.

Season ticket holders could then pick a time slot to get online or over the phone with the 12th Man Foundation to pick their tickets.

It’s just that this time everyone gets new seats," said Parker Todd, a season ticket holder.

Besides having new seats, you’re also limited to four tickets. Todd says his family will probably only go with two.

“We still don’t fully know what everything’s going to look like this fall,” said Todd.

There are still questions around what game day will look like inside the stadium, but Todd says he’s happy it will bring back some sense of normalcy.

“Really happy that they’re playing football period, because for a long time I wasn’t sure that was going to happen, and I think that you know hopefully it’s done in a safe way and I look forward to see how it plays out,” said Todd.

The 12th Man Foundation says they’re finalizing plans for the student tickets.

For more information on the ticket process you can visit their website.

