Advertisement

State crime report shows overall decrease in crimes in BCS

(WIBW)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the 2019 Crime in Texas Report. The report is a collaborative effort and the direct result of the more than 1,200 Texas sheriffs and chiefs of police who participate in the Uniform Crime Reporting program.

The 2019 Crime in Texas Report can be viewed in its entirety online, as well as reports from prior years.

Click here to view the full report.

The report shows there was a 4.4% in crimes tracked by the report for the city of Bryan including burglary and larceny-theft cases, however there was an uptick in robbery and rape cases.

Crimes reported in College Station for 2019 dropped 20% from the previous year including rape and larceny-theft cases but there was an increase in robberies and burglaries.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

CSPD investigating two Pebble Creek home burglaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
Three homes in Pebble Creek were broken into during the month of August

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 9/7

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: Claudia Garcia MCCF scholarship winner

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Ms. Garcia will use the scholarship to pursue a degree in nutrition from Texas A&M.

News

CSPD investigating two Pebble Creek home burglaries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Local authorities are actively investigating a pair of home burglaries that recently occurred in the Pebble Creek neighborhood.

News

Local boutiques say Labor Day sales help during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Boutique owners encourage people to shop local.

News

Brazos County Health District restructuring includes cutting positions, water testing service

Updated: 3 hours ago
Five positions are being eliminated.

News

Cold front is coming to Texas, but is it coming to the Brazos Valley?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
After a week of wishful thinking that a cold front could push through the Brazos Valley in the upcoming days, latest forecast guidance has not entirely been on our side.

News

Local boutiques say Labor Day sales help during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Monday morning, shoppers were at at local boutiques in College Station.