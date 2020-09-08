State crime report shows overall decrease in crimes in BCS

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the 2019 Crime in Texas Report. The report is a collaborative effort and the direct result of the more than 1,200 Texas sheriffs and chiefs of police who participate in the Uniform Crime Reporting program.

The 2019 Crime in Texas Report can be viewed in its entirety online, as well as reports from prior years.

Click here to view the full report.

The report shows there was a 4.4% in crimes tracked by the report for the city of Bryan including burglary and larceny-theft cases, however there was an uptick in robbery and rape cases.

Crimes reported in College Station for 2019 dropped 20% from the previous year including rape and larceny-theft cases but there was an increase in robberies and burglaries.

