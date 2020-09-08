Suspected meth dealer arrested again in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested for the second time this year accused of selling meth.

Police say they were patrolling an area that sees a lot of drug sales on Mesa Drive around 1 a.m., Tuesday morning. Officers spotted what looked like a hand-off at a parked van that belongs to Joseph Bonner, 33. Bonner reportedly walked away while officers spoke with a known meth user at the van.

After finding Bonner and searching the vehicle, police found about 36 grams of meth, a digital scale, small baggies, and some needles.

Bonner was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery. He was arrested on the same charge in March.

