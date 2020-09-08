Suspected propane explosion levels house, severely injures two

ELLINGER, Texas (KBTX) - Early Tuesday morning around 6:41 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a house explosion on Grover Street in Ellinger.

The Ellinger Fire Department responded to the scene, once they arrived they saw the house had been leveled by the explosion. Neighbors and Ellinger firefighters found two victims with severe injuries. The victims were taken by medical helicopter to Dell Seton in Austin. The names of the victims have not been released yet.

The fire was extinguished but several homes in the area had damage from the explosion, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office has been notified and is responding to the scene. The cause of the fire and explosion is believed to be from propane, but is still under investigation, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Ellinger Fire Department, Fayette Fire Department, Fayette County EMS, Washington County Air, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office all responded to the scene.

