Advertisement

Suspected propane explosion levels house, severely injures two

Ellinger home leveled by explosion
Ellinger home leveled by explosion(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLINGER, Texas (KBTX) - Early Tuesday morning around 6:41 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a house explosion on Grover Street in Ellinger.

The Ellinger Fire Department responded to the scene, once they arrived they saw the house had been leveled by the explosion. Neighbors and Ellinger firefighters found two victims with severe injuries. The victims were taken by medical helicopter to Dell Seton in Austin. The names of the victims have not been released yet.

The fire was extinguished but several homes in the area had damage from the explosion, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office has been notified and is responding to the scene. The cause of the fire and explosion is believed to be from propane, but is still under investigation, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Ellinger Fire Department, Fayette Fire Department, Fayette County EMS, Washington County Air, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

College Station police looking for missing person

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Terrifically Feast, 24, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. She was in the 800 block of Churchill Street off Lincoln Avenue.

News

Bryan police arrest man with large amount of crack cocaine

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Bryan police say they arrested a drug dealer after pulling him over for a traffic stop.

Latest News

News

Suspected meth dealer arrested again in Bryan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Bryan man was arrested for the second time this year accused of selling meth.

Coronavirus

Brazos County hits 1,009 active cases as 83 new COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local teacher gifted shopping spree for Teacher Appreciation Month.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 9/7

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Bryan city council looks to add housing, retail near Travis Bryan Midtown Park

Updated: 14 hours ago
The council will meet Tuesday at City Hall.