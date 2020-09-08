Texas A&M identifies another COVID-19 cluster among students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University last week identified another COVID-19 cluster among the student body.

On September 2, 2020, the school said the Corps of Cadets’ Squadron-17 (Dorm 7) confirmed a cluster of cases among the all-male unit who reside in Leonard Hall. Members are required to self-quarantine for two weeks. The report did not specify how many students were affected.

This marks the third student organization to be labeled as a cluster, according to Texas A&M’s reporting that is required through the Clery Act. Last month, Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma were two sororities who had clusters of cases confirmed.

According to the school’s dashboard, 956 students, faculty, and staff on the College Station campus have been tested positive or have self-reported positive test results since tracking began in early August.

In evaluating potential clusters, Texas A&M will utilize some or all of the following measures:

Further Monitoring of Applicable Population

Targeted testing

Continuing Education on Appropriate Prevention Measures

Requested Cleanings for Facilities under Texas A&M Control

Suspension of access to face-to-face classes/meetings/gatherings for applicable population, including student organizations

Self-isolation/quarantine of population/individuals*

*in these instances, Texas A&M cannot impact individual right to not self-isolate/quarantine; however, impacted individuals will be required to remain off campus unless quarantined in university housing or receiving health care.

