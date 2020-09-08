Advertisement

Texas A&M Transportation Institute experts say there are delays rolling out autonomous vehicle technology

Researchers thought they’d be on more roads by now.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Autonomous vehicles aren’t rolling out on our nation’s roads as fast as researchers initially thought.

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute leads some of that research on autonomous vehicles and trucks. The industry initially thought we’d see more of them on our roads by now, but that hasn’t happened.

It turns out teaching computers to think like a human being is more complicated than scientists thought.

“We were going to have fleets of autonomous vehicles running all over the place and you know you could just get to work and cruise to work while watching Netflix," said Robert Brydia, Texas A&M Transportation Institute Senior Research Scientist. “That hasn’t come to reality yet, but that’s a good thing in that we’re testing and we’re doing things to ensure safety of those vehicles before we just put them in situations that they can’t understand.”

Brydia adds he expects to see the roll-out of autonomous long-haul trucks on the road first. He said there are a number of companies testing that now.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

UPDATE: Houston Police find missing College Station person

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Terrifically Feast, 24, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. She was in the 800 block of Churchill Street off Lincoln Avenue.

Latest News

News

Bryan police arrest man with large amount of crack cocaine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Bryan police say they arrested a drug dealer after pulling him over for a traffic stop.

News

Suspected meth dealer arrested again in Bryan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Bryan man was arrested for the second time this year accused of selling meth.

News

Suspected propane explosion levels house, severely injures two

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Early Tuesday morning around 6:41 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a house explosion on Grover Street in Ellinger.

Coronavirus

Brazos County hits 1,009 active cases as 83 new COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local teacher gifted shopping spree for Teacher Appreciation Month.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 9/7

Updated: 16 hours ago