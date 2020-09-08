Texas A&M Transportation Institute experts say there are delays rolling out autonomous vehicle technology

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Autonomous vehicles aren’t rolling out on our nation’s roads as fast as researchers initially thought.

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute leads some of that research on autonomous vehicles and trucks. The industry initially thought we’d see more of them on our roads by now, but that hasn’t happened.

It turns out teaching computers to think like a human being is more complicated than scientists thought.

“We were going to have fleets of autonomous vehicles running all over the place and you know you could just get to work and cruise to work while watching Netflix," said Robert Brydia, Texas A&M Transportation Institute Senior Research Scientist. “That hasn’t come to reality yet, but that’s a good thing in that we’re testing and we’re doing things to ensure safety of those vehicles before we just put them in situations that they can’t understand.”

Brydia adds he expects to see the roll-out of autonomous long-haul trucks on the road first. He said there are a number of companies testing that now.

