Advertisement

Texas Sen. Cornyn requests hearing on Fort Hood deaths

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ed Markey (D-MA) are calling for the Senate Armed Services Committee to hold a hearing on the recent deaths and disappearances of Fort Hood soldiers.

In the September 3 letter, the leaders asked for a public hearing with both Army leadership and the designated independent review panel of civilians. He would like to discuss the command culture and climate at Fort Hood.

“We are determined to seek justice and answers for their families and to ensure the Army is implementing necessary reforms at Fort Hood, and that Congress is holding the Army accountable,” Cornyn and his colleagues wrote.

“We should have been on top of this earlier,” the Senator said in an interview on Tuesday.

“One of the questions I’m going to have for the Army is ‘why did you wait for it to get this bad?'” said Cornyn.

Recent deaths include SPC Vanessa Guillen, SGT Elder Fernandes and PVT Corlton L. Chee. Chee died last week. He is the 28th Fort Hood soldier to die this year.

“This is simply not acceptable at Fort Hood or any military post," Cornyn said.

The Senator did not give an exact date for the hearing, but he said it would be taking place “relatively soon”.

This request came just days before Congress announced they will launch an investigation into sexual assault cases, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood.

Democratic Reps. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Jackie Speier of California sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy requesting documents and information on the deaths this year.

In response to the mounting concerns, U.S. Army officials already announced earlier this month changes in leadership at the Army post. Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV was named the new deputy acting senior commander of Fort Hood.

Watch the full interview with Sen. Cornyn above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Latest News

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.