Treat of the Day: Blinn graduates four new commercial truck drivers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College recently helped four local residents join America’s workforce to keep our nation moving during the pandemic.

Christopher Bass, Troy Momijan, Joaquin Fernandez, and Chris Sebesta all received their commercial driver’s licenses through the Blinn College District Professional Truck Driving Program.

Blinn Instructors says there’s been a driver shortage recently, so the four grads should be able to get industry jobs quickly.

Blinn’s Professional Truck Driving Program consists of two courses where students learn to conduct pre-trip, on-the-road, and post-trip vehicle and equipment inspections.

