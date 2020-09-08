Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Blinn graduates four new commercial truck drivers

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College recently helped four local residents join America’s workforce to keep our nation moving during the pandemic.

Christopher Bass, Troy Momijan, Joaquin Fernandez, and Chris Sebesta all received their commercial driver’s licenses through the Blinn College District Professional Truck Driving Program.

Blinn Instructors says there’s been a driver shortage recently, so the four grads should be able to get industry jobs quickly.

Blinn’s Professional Truck Driving Program consists of two courses where students learn to conduct pre-trip, on-the-road, and post-trip vehicle and equipment inspections.

Local

Brazos County preparing for more mail-in votes for November Election

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
More than 4,000 Brazos County voters have signed up to vote by mail for the November Election.

News

Seat selection starts for season ticket holders at Kyle Field

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
The thought of football in Aggieland is becoming more real. On Tuesday, season ticket holders started the process of picking their seats for the 2020 season.

Local

Power restored for BTU customers experiencing outages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Over 1,500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers are experiencing power outages right now.