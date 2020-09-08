Advertisement

Will Apple reveal new iPhone 12 next week?

New Apple Watch and iPad models are expected
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.(Source: CNN)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple hopes you’ll dial this one up.

Next week, the technology giant is holding what it calls an Apple Event.

Many expect the company to reveal the iPhone 12 with full 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultrafast wireless network.

But iPhone fans may not want to get their hopes up too high for next week.

There have been questions for months about whether pandemic-related supply chain issues would delay its release.

And some tech analysts say next week’s event will primarily focus on new Apple Watch and iPad models.

Apple Event streams Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

GBI investigating police shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

National

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, which the company calls the Dreamliner.

Latest News

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

News

Treat of the Day: Blinn graduates four new commercial truck drivers

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Four recent Blinn grads will be a part of the workforce keeping America moving during a pandemic.

News

Brazos County preparing for more mail-in votes for November Election

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M Transportation Institute experts say there are delays rolling out autonomous vehicle techn

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/8

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Seat selection starts for season ticket holders at Kyle Field

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.