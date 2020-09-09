Advertisement

2020 Texas A&M Volleyball Schedule Announced

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The 2020 Texas A&M volleyball fall schedule was released on Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies are scheduled to play eight conference matches, competing against four opponents over the span of six weeks.

Texas A&M opens the season at home against LSU on Oct. 17 with a two-match series set for Saturday and Sunday, the Aggies lead the all-time series 29-17. The following weekend, A&M hits the road to take on Ole Miss Oct. 22-23. In 2019, the Aggies swept the Rebels, handing them their first SEC loss of the season.

The Maroon & White host Mississippi State on Nov. 4-5 and are undefeated all-time against the Bulldogs. Texas A&M heads to Arkansas for its fall finale on Nov. 13-14. A&M has won the last three matches to amass a 9-4 record against the Razorbacks.

2020 Fall Schedule

Oct. 17 – LSU

Oct. 18 – LSU

Oct. 22 – at Ole Miss

Oct. 23 – at Ole Miss

Nov. 4 – Mississippi State

Nov. 5 – Mississippi State

Nov. 13 – at Arkansas

Nov. 14 – at Arkansas

