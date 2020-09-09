64 new COVID-19 cases, 1,025 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 64 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,025 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 57 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,424 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

69 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 442 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 79 active probable cases and there have been 363 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,506. There have been 51,230 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 63 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 63 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 428

77802: 411

77803: 1,295

77807: 292

77808: 218

77840: 1,557

77845: 1,192

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 103

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 145 443 Brazos 1,205 5,506 Burleson 34 301 Grimes 45 1,001 Houston 26 400 Lee 19 202 Leon 43 205 Madison 14 696 Milam 20 460 Montgomery 1,406 9,377 Robertson 13 254 San Jacinto 4 206 Trinity 4 182 Walker 1,150 3,801 Waller 87 720 Washington 32 579

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 488 staffed hospital beds with 208 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 28 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 145 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 443 total cases and 291 recovered cases and six deaths.

Burleson County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 301 total cases, and 261 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 45 active cases. There have been 1,001 total cases, 924 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 400 total cases of COVID-19. There are 25 active cases and 198 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 171 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 202 cases, with 169 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 43 active cases. The county has 205 total cases, with 157 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 14 active cases. The county has a total of 696 cases with 677 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 460 total cases and 440 recovered cases. There are currently nine patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,406 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,377 total cases and 6,437 recovered cases. There are currently 22 people hospitalized, and there have been 125 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 13 active COVID-19 cases, with 254 total cases. Currently, 237 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 206 cases with 193 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 182 total cases with 172 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,801 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,150 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,020 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 87 active cases of COVID-19. There are 720 total cases and 633 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 579 total cases with 502 recoveries and 46 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 33 new cases on Sept. 6.

Currently, the university has reported 956 positive cases, 11.4 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 5, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 74,829 active cases and 553,409 recoveries. There have been 641,791 total cases reported and 5,339,126 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 13,553 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 111,525 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 8 at 4:55 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.